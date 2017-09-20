close
7.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Mexico: Here's what to do when disaster strikes

 The latest disaster occurred in southern Mexico on Tuesday, September 19 at 2:14 pm (Eastern time), when the city was jolted by a massive earthquake that measured 7.1 on the Richter scale.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 09:14
7.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Mexico: Here&#039;s what to do when disaster strikes
People help a victim after earthquake hit Mexico City.

New Delhi: The magnitude of devastation and the plight of a region and the people living there is unimaginable after an earthquake hits a particular place.

These unusual quakes not only cause cracks and ruptures but are also capable of displacing an entire region, which mainly affects human beings and animals.

The latest disaster occurred in southern Mexico on Tuesday, September 19 at 2:14 pm (Eastern time), when the city was jolted by a massive earthquake that measured 7.1 on the Richter scale.

Unfortunately, the quake hit merely hours after Mexico City had finished carrying out an earthquake drill to mark the anniversary of the 1985 disaster.

As per the latest reports, 149 people have lost their lives in the devastation.

There is not much we can do to prevent these natural disasters but being alert, prepared and acting swiftly may help you keep yourself and your family out of harm.

Here are some things to do to prepare for an earthquake and what to do once the ground starts shaking.

 Preparation:

  • Consult a professional – learn how to make your home sturdier, such as bolting bookcases to wall studs, installing strong latches on cupboards, and strapping the water heater to wall studs.
  • Locate a place in each room of the house that you can go to in case of an earthquake. It should be a spot where you're sure nothing is likely to fall on you, like a doorframe.
  • Keep a good supply of canned food, an up-to-date first aid kit, 3 gallons (11.4 liters) of water per person, dust masks and goggles, and a working battery-operated radio and flashlights in an accessible place.
  • Learn and understand how to turn off your gas and water mains.

Safety measures:

  • Drop down and take cover under a desk or table and hold on.
  • Stay indoors until the shaking stops or till you're completely sure it's safe to exit.
  • Stay away from things like bookcases or furniture that can fall on you.
  • Keep clear of places with windows. If you're living in a high-rise building, expect fire alarms and sprinklers to go off during a quake.
  • If you are in bed, don't worry. Stay there and protect your head with a pillow.
  • If you are outdoors, find a clear spot away from buildings, trees, and power lines. Drop to the ground.
  • If you are in a car, slow down and drive to a clear place. Stay inside the car until the shaking stops.

