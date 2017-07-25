A piglet born with anomalies in China has six legs and two tails!

New Delhi: After reports of a baby goat born in Argentina with facial features of a demon went viral, reports of a piglet born with anomalies have surfaced.

As per the reports, the piglet was born in Baicheng, northeastern China with two bottoms, two tails and six legs.

A video is also going viral showing the owner holding the animal to show off its features. As per the Deccan Chronicle, despite its anomalies, the piglet looks completely healthy.

Whether this piglet survived after birth or not is unknown.

The report also mentioned that this isn't the sole case of pigs born with anomalies. Recently China also saw a piglet born with the face of a monkey and one with a trunk-like nose.