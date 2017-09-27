Actress Taapsee Pannu bats for tiger conservation
The "Pink" actress, who supports various causes, will augment the channel's efforts to generate nationwide interest on tigers and the threats affecting their survival.
Taapsee has been roped in by Animal Planet for the India chapter of 'Raise Your Voice' for conservation of tigers - "Where Tigers Rule". The actress has shot separately for a promo for it.
She said in a statement: "Firstly, my sunsign is Leo and from childhood I had a fascination of these big cats. I find them extremely beautiful and the power that they have is very regal and elegant.
"When this opportunity came my way, I jumped for it. I have shot for the campaign. When I travel, I love to see tigers in their natural surroundings and not trapped in zoos. I make people aware in whatever capacity I can."
The show "Where Tigers Rule" will start from October 2.