Actress Taapsee Pannu bats for tiger conservation

The "Pink" actress, who supports various causes, will augment the channel's efforts to generate nationwide interest on tigers and the threats affecting their survival.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 15:09
Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu has been roped in for a campaign for tiger conservation.

Taapsee has been roped in by Animal Planet for the India chapter of 'Raise Your Voice' for conservation of tigers - "Where Tigers Rule". The actress has shot separately for a promo for it.

The "Pink" actress, who supports various causes, will augment the channel's efforts to generate nationwide interest on tigers and the threats affecting their survival.

She said in a statement: "Firstly, my sunsign is Leo and from childhood I had a fascination of these big cats. I find them extremely beautiful and the power that they have is very regal and elegant.

"When this opportunity came my way, I jumped for it. I have shot for the campaign. When I travel, I love to see tigers in their natural surroundings and not trapped in zoos. I make people aware in whatever capacity I can."

The show "Where Tigers Rule" will start from October 2.

TigerTiger conservationSave the TigerTaapsee PannuWhere Tigers RuleTiger Projectenvironment news

