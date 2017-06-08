close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Air pollution: French woman sues Paris over health damage

Clotilde Nonnez, an asthmatic 56-year-old, told AFP that she had "nearly died" when air pollution hit record levels in Paris in December 2016.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 11:14
Air pollution: French woman sues Paris over health damage

New Delhi: A French woman suffering from chronic respiratory problems is suing the city of Paris accusing it of failing to protect her health from air pollution.

Clotilde Nonnez, an asthmatic 56-year-old, told AFP that she had "nearly died" when air pollution hit record levels in Paris in December 2016.

Not sleeping well? Air pollution could be the reason behind it
MUST READ
Not sleeping well? Air pollution could be the reason behind it

Her breathing difficulties had triggered "a serious cardiac problem" she said, adding: "I'm still not over it".

Her lawyer Francois Lafforgue said his client was seeking 140,000 euros (USD 158,000) for the damage to her health caused by the state's "culpable incompetence" on pollution.

"Her life (has) been heavily disrupted by her medical problems, spells in hospital during during peaks (in pollution) and her ongoing treatment," he said, adding that poor air quality had also increased her chance of getting cancer.

The 56-year-old yoga teacher says she has lived in the capital for 30 years and seen her health deteriorate.

Air pollution is blamed for around 48,000 premature deaths in France each year.

"The victims are invisible so we hope this case will force the authorities to take the full measure of the problem," said Olivier Blond, the president of the environmentalist group Respire (Breathe).

Nonnez accuses the state of failing to get tough on polluters and of not overseeing the proper implementation of preventive measures already in place.

"What I'm hoping for is that the authorities will admit to their failure to manage the problem going back years," she said.

While she is the first such plaintiff to come forward, Lafforgue said around 30 others in Paris, the northern city of Lille and around the southeastern city of Lyon were also planning legal action.

Even as Paris struggled for years to combat high levels of smog, the authorities have introduced fines for any vehicle not carrying a "Crit'Air" emissions category sticker - part of a scheme to promote lower-emitting vehicles.

(With Agency inputs)

TAGS

Air pollutionParis air pollutionFrench woman sues ParisClotilde NonnezAsthmarespiratory problemsHeart disease

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

These 3 new WhatsApp features will make chatting more fun – Know
Apps

These 3 new WhatsApp features will make chatting more fun –...

Ten CRPF troopers injured in Kashmir stone pelting
Jammu and Kashmir

Ten CRPF troopers injured in Kashmir stone pelting

MSBTE Result 2017: Maharashtra MSBTE Result summer 2017 declared; check www.msbte.com
MaharashtraEducation

MSBTE Result 2017: Maharashtra MSBTE Result summer 2017 dec...

Huawei Y7 Prime with 4000mAh battery launched
Mobiles

Huawei Y7 Prime with 4000mAh battery launched

Eye in the sky: After successful &#039;monster rocket&#039; liftoff, ISRO to launch Cartosat-2 series satellite this month-end
Space

Eye in the sky: After successful 'monster rocket'...

Address farmer issues or face MP like unrest, Yogi Adityana...
India

Address farmer issues or face MP like unrest, Yogi Adityana...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video