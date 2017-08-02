close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Air pollution may cause 60,000 deaths in 2030: Study

According to the study, hotter temperatures speed up the chemical reactions that create air pollutants like ozone and fine particulate matters, which impact public health. 

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 00:28
Air pollution may cause 60,000 deaths in 2030: Study
Image for representational purpose only

New York: Climate change, if left unaddressed, is expected to increase air pollution-related deaths by nearly 60,000 in 2030 and 2,60,000 in 2100 globally, a study has claimed.

According to the study, hotter temperatures speed up the chemical reactions that create air pollutants like ozone and fine particulate matters, which impact public health. 

Locations that get drier may also have worse air pollution because of less removal by rain and increased fires and windblown dust. As trees respond to higher temperatures, they will also emit more organic pollutants, the researchers said.

"As climate change affects air pollutant concentrations, it can have a significant impact on health worldwide, adding to the millions of people who die from air pollution each year," said lead researcher Jason West, Associate Professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. 

For the study which appeared in the journal Nature Climate Change, the team used an ensemble of several global climate models to determine the number of premature deaths that would occur due to ozone and particulate matter in 2030 and 2100. 

For each model, the team assessed the projected changes in ground-level air pollution that could be attributed to future climate change. They then overlaid these changes spatially on the global population, accounting for both population growth and expected changes in susceptibility to air pollution.

Five out of eight models predicted there will be more premature deaths in 2030, and seven of nine models in 2100.

"Our finding that most models show a likely increase in deaths is the clearest signal yet that climate change will be detrimental to air quality and health," West noted. 

In addition to exacerbating air pollution-related deaths, climate change is expected to affect health through changes in heat stress, access to clean water and food, severe storms and the spread of infectious diseases, the researchers said.

TAGS

Climate changeAir pollutiondeathsHealthair pollutant

From Zee News

Aarushi murder case: Allahabad High Court to hear afresh appeals of Talwars
Uttar Pradesh

Aarushi murder case: Allahabad High Court to hear afresh ap...

Bizarre! Ohio man hides dead girlfriend in freezer, lives with impostor
World

Bizarre! Ohio man hides dead girlfriend in freezer, lives w...

Shiite mosque attacked in Afghanistan, at least 20 killed
WorldAsia

Shiite mosque attacked in Afghanistan, at least 20 killed

PM Narendra Modi visits Assam, announces Rs 2,000 cr to combat floods in northeast
North EastIndia

PM Narendra Modi visits Assam, announces Rs 2,000 cr to com...

Assam

Bodoland student leader shot dead, Assam CM rushes DGP to r...

Overarching guidelines needed to protect personal info of individuals: Supreme Court
India

Overarching guidelines needed to protect personal info of i...

World

Jordan scraps law allowing rapists to marry victims

Iran Revolutionary Guards find new route to arm Yemen rebels
WorldAsia

Iran Revolutionary Guards find new route to arm Yemen rebel...

World

US senator says Donald Trump ready for war with North Korea

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video