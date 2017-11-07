Air quality reaches 'severe' levels, Delhi rages on Twitter

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR on Tuesday woke up to a thick shroud of fog, as air pollution levels in the city hit 'severe' levels for the second time since Diwali.

Delhi's average air quality index on Tuesday was 411 at 9:00 am. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility also took a plunge and it was way below 200 metres.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, individual stations in Delhi-NCR recorded AQIs as high as 446 at 9:30 am.

Out of 19 monitoring stations in NCR, 12 recorded severe air quality. The lowest AQI was in Gurgaon at 357 at 9:30 am, which is classified as very poor.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) also declared a health emergency and has written to the Delhi government, advising it to cancel the upcoming Delhi Half Marathon, stop outdoor activities and sports at schools in the morning. The medical body has also warned people against venturing outside.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called Delhi a gas chamber and pointed fingers at the unabated crop burning practices in Punjab and Haryana. In a tweet, he said: "We have to find a solution to crop burning in adjoining states."

Delhi has become a gas chamber. Every year this happens during this part of year. We have to find a soln to crop burning in adjoining states — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 7, 2017

People across Twitter have reacted strongly to the toxicity in Delhi air. Below are some of the reactions:

Last year the Delhi smog was due to large scale burning of 500 & 1000 rupee notes, what's the excuse this year? Pathetic pic.twitter.com/PMajCTyKza — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 7, 2017

Other states - aur kya chal rha h?? Delhi - #smog chal rha h !!!! pic.twitter.com/0qNrDJ3D3y — उपासना (@i_upasana) November 7, 2017

Thick layer of smog grips the capital. pic.twitter.com/qLP6Cl4tkc — ASHUTOSH MISHRA (@ashu3page) November 7, 2017

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR has risen post Diwali. While SAFAR has previously warned of further deterioration despite the 'severe' levels, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has also asked called for strict monitoring of crop burning in Punjab and Haryana.

Air pollution in India is turning out to be a downright menace with pollutants in the air becoming more and more aggressive with each passing day. As the national capital region witnesses an increased toxicity in the air, it is gradually enlarging the radar of threat upon the global population.

Even after the World Health Organisation (WHO) sounding many alerts and health experts giving away numerous tips and tricks to curb health issues, air pollution has continued to become an obstacle in people's health.