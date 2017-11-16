All schools, colleges in Delhi to install rainwater harvesting systems within 2 months: NGT

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed all schools and colleges in Delhi to install rainwater harvesting systems at their own cost.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar has said that this should be done within two months and failure to do so would result in a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

The tribunal directed schools and colleges to approach a committee constituted by it. The committee will inspect the premises and grant permission to institutions for operating the system.

The committee, comprising senior officials from the education department of the Delhi government, Delhi Jal Board, Public Works Department, representative of Central Groundwater Authority and others, was formed and asked to deal with the applications from schools and colleges.

This move comes after NGT in June this year, had asked schools and colleges to submit their respective action plans to install rainwater harvesting systems within their premises.

On the other hand, in a move to curb pollution in the national capital, the NGT had earlier banned the entry of trucks and halted all construction work as well.

However, the ban on both was lifted on Thursday.