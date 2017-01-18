Amid rising public outrage, China decides to suspend local smog alerts
New Delhi: Chinese authorities have decided to suspend local meteorological centres from issuing smog alerts amid rising public anger over deteriorating air pollution.
The local departments can issue alerts for "fog" when visibility is less than 10 km, Chinese website
The notice was issued because local "meteorological bureaus and the environmental protection administration often disagree when they issue smog-related information," it said.
"A joint alerting mechanism will be formulated to consult how to and who should issue alerts for smog," a representative said in the notice.
One single department will now be responsible for issuing smog alerts, the report said.
Meanwhile, a special force for environment protection was launched in Chinese capital Beijing.
(With PTI inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Is Akhilesh Yadav overlooking Muslims as Mulayam Singh alleged?
- DNA: Why did Navjot Singh Sidhu call BJP 'Kaikeyi’, Congress ‘Kaushalya’?
- 38-year-old arrested for ‘raping’ minors in Delhi; assaulted over 600 girls
- BJP announces 149 names in first list of candidates for UP elections
- DNA: Analysis of insensitivity shown by political leaders over rising poverty in India
- China State TV said that its troops can reach New Delhi in 48 hours in war scenario; Indians slay it with their replies
- China's NSG stand is neither fair nor transparent, says Defence Expert
- Bengaluru pips Silicon Valley to become world's most dynamic city
- Army orders modern helmets for jawans, can withstand bullets fired from short range
- Zaira Wasim Trolled: Ashamed that she had to apologise, says Gautam Gambhir