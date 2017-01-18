Amid rising public outrage, China decides to suspend local smog alerts

New Delhi: Chinese authorities have decided to suspend local meteorological centres from issuing smog alerts amid rising public anger over deteriorating air pollution.

The local departments can issue alerts for "fog" when visibility is less than 10 km, Chinese website

The notice was issued because local "meteorological bureaus and the environmental protection administration often disagree when they issue smog-related information," it said.

"A joint alerting mechanism will be formulated to consult how to and who should issue alerts for smog," a representative said in the notice.

One single department will now be responsible for issuing smog alerts, the report said.

Meanwhile, a special force for environment protection was launched in Chinese capital Beijing.

(With PTI inputs)