As Delhi battles air pollution, two youngsters come up with 'Green Gaddis' solution

New Delhi: Air pollution has wreaked havoc on the people of Delhi and adjoining areas since the last few days leaving everyone gasping for breath.

In this situation where most of us feel helpless, two youngsters have come up with an idea to combat the lethal pollution.

Delhi residents Gaurav Ahuja and Khushbu Rastogi have come up with a unique initiative called 'Green Gaddis', which revolves around the concept of plantation

After identifying a vacuum space on the rooftop of vehicles, the duo has started planting on cars, as per reports.

This act of plantation on rooftops works as portable purifiers making people drive in and around Delhi with no contribution to pollution.

The main goal of Team Green Gaddi is to turn the existing transportation system into a plantation site where a vehicle can get oxygen generating species on its rooftop and in the process create more oxygen.

As Delhi is finding out ways to combat the lethal smog and the government even thinking about re-implementing the odd-even scheme, this looks like a viable option.