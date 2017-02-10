At least 300 whales found dead in mass stranding on New Zealand beach - Watch
New Delhi: At least 300 pilot whales were found dead on a New Zealand beach and more than 400 whales were found stranded on Friday in what authorities described as the worst whale stranding they've ever seen.
Sources from the Ministry of Conservation said that it was estimated that a total of 416 whales were beached on Thursday night in a remote sandy area known as Farewell Spit - at the tip of the South Island. It is an area that seems to confuse whales and has been the site of previous mass strandings.
Conservation workers and volunteers were hoping to refloat the surviving whales at high tide this morning.
Volunteer rescue group Project Jonah said a most whales were dead when they were discovered.
Check out the video below that shows volunteers trying to rescue the stranded whales!
Video credit: RNZ Live News/YouTube
Although the reasons why these whales have been stranded are still unknown, the Golden Bay, which has shallow waters, is known for these kinds of incidents.
The pilot whale is characterized by its domed forehead and robust body that can grow to between six and seven metres long.
(With Agencies input)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: PM Narendra Modi addresses Rajya Sabha
- Can PM Modi's remarks on Manmohan Singh be termed as 'disrespectful' towards Parliament?
- PM Modi's name vs. Akhilesh Yadav's developmental model: What will garner more votes?
- 11th standard student fires bullet at classmate in Ghaziabad
- DNA: Does Sasikala qualify for the post of Tamil Nadu CM without contesting elections?
- WATCH: That is what you call a DRS blunder! Bangladesh went for review but ball came out of middle of bat
- Karnataka: 15-year-old girl repeatedly raped by guardian gets pregnant
- AIADMK crisis: As it happened on Wednesday
- Narendra Modi's 'raincoat' barb: BJP hits back, demands apology from Congress for disrespecting PM
- Surgical strikes: Here's how India's most daring military operation was conducted by Para commandos
Top Videos
-
-
MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
-
West Bengal: Many hurt in clash between rival groups of TMC's student wing
-
Pakistan claims India building 'secret nuclear city', New Delhi says it's baseless