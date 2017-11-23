Australian men rescued after spending 4 days on roof of stranded car as crocodiles circled

New Delhi: What was supposed to be a nice, relaxing fishing trip for two men in Australia, turned out to be a nightmare after they got stranded in rising waters filled with crocodiles.

The men were in the remote Kimberley region in north-west Australia when their four-by-four became stuck in a tidal bog.

The men spent four days on the roof of their car because they were surrounded by circling crocodiles. According to the police, a close encounter with a crocodile prompted the men – along with their dog – to stay on the roof of the vehicle and keep a constant watch for encroaching predators, the Telegraph UK reported.

"They stayed on top of the vehicle and went through about six tides, which covered the vehicle on a number of occasions," Sergeant Mark Balfour, from Broome police, told ABC News.

"Obviously in the Kimberley here you've got to watch the crocs and snakes, and I believe one of the gentlemen said a croc did come close to their vehicle while they were out there, so obviously they were a bit panicky about that."

On Monday, when the men failed to return from their weekend trip, authorities began a land and air search.

The pair were eventually found – dehydrated but unharmed – on Tuesday.

As per the Telegraph, police said the pair were nearing the end of their water supply and began “crying” when they were finally rescued.

"They were quite happy to see us and obviously quite upset, crying," he said.

"Being out there for five days in this kind of country and with the weather being quite hot, I don't know what would have been going through their heads. They were quite fatigued, dehydrated and heat-struck."

Some locals believe GPS technology is prompting visitors to become more willing to depart from standard routes during their journeys across the vast isolated region – a move that is leaving increasing numbers lost and stranded.