New Delhi: China's capital Beijing saw one of its worst ever New Year for which the credit goes to the heavy pollution that has engulfed the city since many days.

The concentration of hazardous particles was 20 times higher than the acceptable levels, which turned everyone gloomy on the festiive spirit.

The big spurt in the pollution in the city and surrounding areas was attributed to factories ramping up production ahead of Chinese spring festival holidays starting later this month.

The city which is otherwise decorated with New Year lighting and bunting presented a desolate look with much of its skyscrapers were engulfed by thick smog.

Reading the of PM 2.5 microscopic particles harmful to human health at the US embassy here? exceeded 500, the most hazardous 25 timers higher than the levels specified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for a 24-hour exposure.

City officials came under criticism by the netizens for not declaring red alert to initiate measures to control the pollution. An orange alert was declared Beijing with few other cities kept under red alerts for heavy smog.

PM2.5 readings in many areas of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei Province exceeded 200 Friday afternoon.

(With PTI inputs)