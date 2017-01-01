Beijing sees one of its worst ever New Year due to heavy pollution
New Delhi: China's capital Beijing saw one of its worst ever New Year for which the credit goes to the heavy pollution that has engulfed the city since many days.
The concentration of hazardous particles was 20 times higher than the acceptable levels, which turned everyone gloomy on the festiive spirit.
The big spurt in the pollution in the city and surrounding areas was attributed to factories ramping up production ahead of Chinese spring festival holidays starting later this month.
The city which is otherwise decorated with New Year lighting and bunting presented a desolate look with much of its skyscrapers were engulfed by thick smog.
Reading the of PM 2.5 microscopic particles harmful to human health at the US embassy here? exceeded 500, the most hazardous 25 timers higher than the levels specified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for a 24-hour exposure.
City officials came under criticism by the netizens for not declaring red alert to initiate measures to control the pollution. An orange alert was declared Beijing with few other cities kept under red alerts for heavy smog.
PM2.5 readings in many areas of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei Province exceeded 200 Friday afternoon.
(With PTI inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Mulayam Singh Yadav reinducts Akhilesh, Ramgopal into Samajwadi party
- Heavy fire destroys chemical factory in Maharashtra's Akola
- Akhilesh Yadav addresses SP's National Convention
- Jharkhand coal mine collapse: Workers hold ECL manager hostage
- DNA: Analysing the expulsion of Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav from SP
- PM Modi's New Year Eve speech: As it happened
- Mohammad Kaif faces Twitter wrath for doing Surya Namaskar; responds to shut up trolls
- Reliance Jio’s Welcome offer becomes invalid: Know what happens to your free voice calls, data?
- WATCH: When Brad Haddin tried MS Dhoni's blind run-out without success
- Bigg Boss 10: Gaurav Chopra OUT from the show?