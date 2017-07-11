Believe it or not! This beetle can hold a pen and draw—WATCH video

New Delhi: Have you ever seen an insect hold a pen and draw? Well, a stag beetle named Spike has won the hearts of thousands of people on social media with its extraordinary talent of holding a pen and 'drawing' on paper, creating incredible artwork.

The beetle's proud owner Mandy, an English teacher from Japan, discovered Spike's artistic skill by accident. She created a separate social media account for Spike after a video of the beetle wandering around on a piece of paper with a marker clasped in his mandibles went viral on Mandy's Twitter.

As per the reports, Mandy posted a picture of Spike and his artwork which garnered more than 60,000 retweets and thousands of fans.

Mandy told Daily Mail that stag beetles are popular as pets for kids in Japan. She shares pictures and videos of the stag beetle drawing and eating on his Twitter account, which has over 45,000 followers.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the creative insect is so popular that his art are sold at auction for hundreds of dollars.

Spike's art is auctioned on eBay and has received several bids. And funds from the eBay auction will set up an online shop and 15 per cent will go to the People's Trust for Endangered Species which works for conservation of stag beetles.

WATCH video and check out some incredible Beetle artwork pictures:

working on a few of those thank you notes. pic.twitter.com/r0YWpMhvtV — Spike the Beetle (@SpikeTheBeetle) July 8, 2017

art is hard. if you need a break, that's okay. pic.twitter.com/HMDOIPYUrs — Spike the Beetle (@SpikeTheBeetle) July 7, 2017

Some posts have had to be moved around, so here again: Spike's very first piece ever. please be nice to him. pic.twitter.com/IIhOVI0POE — Spike the Beetle (@SpikeTheBeetle) July 6, 2017