Breathtaking sand art by Sudarsan Pattnaik on World Environment Day

New Delhi: Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a beautiful sand sculpture with the message 'Keep Our Environment Plastic Free' on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Pattnaik's sand art at Versova beach in Mumbai, dedicated to our oceans, also reads “Say No To Plastic”, though which he appealed to all to keep the environment clean plastic free.

See his Pattnaik's brilliant art work below!

On #WorldEnvironmentDay Appeal to all "Keep our environment plastic free " my SandArt at #Versovabeach in #mumbai . pic.twitter.com/OO7vHSiej6 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 5, 2017

The renowned san artist from Odisha presented his book on sand art to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis this morning.

He was awarded the Padma Shri by Government of India in 2014.