Breathtaking sand art by Sudarsan Pattnaik on World Environment Day

Pattnaik's sand art at Versova beach in Mumbai, dedicated to our oceans, also reads “Say No To Plastic”, though which he appealed to all to keep the environment clean plastic free.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 - 14:39
Image credit: Sudarsan Pattnaik/Twitter

New Delhi: Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a beautiful sand sculpture with the message 'Keep Our Environment Plastic Free' on the occasion of World Environment Day.

World Environment Day: What you can do today to help save the planet
World Environment Day: What you can do today to help save the planet

See his Pattnaik's brilliant art work below!

The renowned san artist from Odisha presented his book on sand art to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis this morning.

He was awarded the Padma Shri by Government of India in 2014.

 

Sudarsan PattnaikWorld Environment Day#WorldEnvironmentDaysand artistSand ArtOceansKeep Our Environment Plastic FreePlastic

