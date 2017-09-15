close
British journalist dragged into river by crocodile in Sri Lanka; dies

The 24-year-old Oxford graduate was on a vacation in Sri Lanka, when he stopped to wash his hands at a river near Arugam Bay and was dragged into the waters by a lurking crocodile.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 14:33
(Representational image)

New Delhi: Paul McClean, a British journalist associated with the Financial Times, was washing his hands in a river when he was attacked by a crocodile.

Fawas Lafeer, owner of the nearby Safa Surf School, told the BBC, "Fishermen saw him attacked by the crocodile and then screaming to the surfers to come and help.

"By the time they (surfers) went to the spot where the croc attacked, they couldn't save him because already the crocodile had pulled him inside the water. So they couldn't see what was going on," he said.

Financial Times Editor Lionel Barber saidremembers Paul as “...an outstanding young journalist with a great future at the FT.”

“We will miss him sorely," he said.

The Financial Times said McClean's body was identified by friends he was vacationing with in Sri Lanka.

(With IANS inputs)

