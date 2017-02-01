Budget 2017: Sanitation cover in rural areas increased from 40% to 60%; hike in allocation for scientific ministry

New Delhi: Indicating science to be given focus, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said that allocation for scientific ministry has been increased to Rs 37,435 crore.

The minister announced the plan while presenting the Union Budget in the Parliament on Wednesday.

Giving emphasis to science education in schools, he said 100 skill centres will be made across the country.

Talking about hygiene, Jaitley also said sanitation cover in rural areas has gone up from 42 per cent to 60 per cent.

"Swachh Bharat Yojana -- sanitation coverage up from 42 per cent in October 2013 to 60 per cent... Open defecation-free villages are now being given priority for piped water supply," Jaitley said while presenting the Union Budget 2017-18 in the Lok Sabha.

He said the government proposes to provide safe drinking water to cover 28,000 arsenic fluoride affected habitations in the next four years (2020).

The minister also announced achievement of 500,000 ponds in 2016-17, adding that an equal number of ponds will be built in 2017-18 for drought-proofing of villages.

