Bumblebee population declining; US adds species to endangered list for the first time

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 - 08:34
New Delhi: The US placed a bee on the endangered species list for the first time, after the rusty patched bumblebee's population declined sharply due to pesticides and climate change.

These once common bumblebees are now "balancing precariously on the brink of extinction," said a statement from the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

"Abundance of the rusty patched bumble bee has plummeted by 87 percent, leaving small, scattered populations in 13 states and one province," down from 28 states in the 1990s.

The final rule listing the rusty patched bumble bee as endangered appeared in the January 11 edition of the Federal Register and takes effect on February 10.

Experts say the bees are important because they pollinate economically important crops such as tomatoes, cranberries and peppers across the central and northern United States, as well as parts of Canada.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Friday, January 13, 2017 - 08:27

