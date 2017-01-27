Cats may be as intelligent as dogs – They just choose to keep a low profile

New Delhi: A new study conducted by researchers has put the whole idea of dogs being more clever than cats into question.

Scientists from Japan claim that cats are as sharp as dogs at certain memory tests, which gives a hint that they might nigt as smart.

As per a report published in BBC, a study was conducted involving some domestic cats which showed felines can recall memories of pleasant experiences, such as eating a favourite snack.

The report further says that, dogs show this type of recollection - a unique memory of a specific event known as episodic memory.

The study found that cats are as good as dogs and respond to human gestures, facial expressions and emotions in the same way as dogs.

Now, it is believed that the study will contribute to better understanding between humans and felines, as well as lead to new studies exploring cats’ memories.