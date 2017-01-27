Cats may be as intelligent as dogs – They just choose to keep a low profile
New Delhi: A new study conducted by researchers has put the whole idea of dogs being more clever than cats into question.
Scientists from Japan claim that cats are as sharp as dogs at certain memory tests, which gives a hint that they might nigt as smart.
As per a report published in BBC, a study was conducted involving some domestic cats which showed felines can recall memories of pleasant experiences, such as eating a favourite snack.
The report further says that, dogs show this type of recollection - a unique memory of a specific event known as episodic memory.
The study found that cats are as good as dogs and respond to human gestures, facial expressions and emotions in the same way as dogs.
Now, it is believed that the study will contribute to better understanding between humans and felines, as well as lead to new studies exploring cats’ memories.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Republic Day parade showcases Indian military strength
- Welcome UAE's interest in investing in Indian infrastructure sector: PM Modi
- Watch - Guard of honour, National Anthem being played at R-Day parade
- Will Mayawati bring law and order in UP with support from Mukhtar Ansari?
- India celebrates its 68th Republic Day
- 1st T20I: On debut, did Parvez Rasool insult the national anthem during India-England match?
- IND vs ENG, 1st T20I - As it happened..
- Muslim extremist organisations planning 9/11 type attacks using aeroplanes, says intelligence; security beefed up for Republic Day
- MS Dhoni's batting drill: Former captain challenges death overs specialist Jasprit Bumrah — MUST WATCH
- Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in colours of Indian flag; PICS massively go viral on social media