Chennai oil spill spreads at alarming pace; hits marine life severely

New Delhi: It 's been five days since two cargo ships carrying petroleum products collided off Ennore port in Chennai.

With no major damage to the vessels, the collision however left the marine life destructed with numerous dead fish and sea turtles being washed ashore on Chennai's coast.

Despite assurances from authorities that the collision won't have a major impact on the ecology, it has left the marine life hit as the oil slick has kissed the shores and hundreds fish and sea turtles are washed up.

This collision has in fact threatened the aquatic biodiversity to large extent and a probe has been launched to ascertain the damage to environment.

The authorities are up with the cleaning work swiftly but the damage has already been done and the spills has spread to many other beaches including the famous Marina beach.

As per latest report from the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), 40 tonnes of oil sludge and 27 tonnes of oil and water mixture have been collected so far.

Manual cleaning is also in progress and authorities claim that all the sludge will be removed within a day's time.