Chilling video shows sea lion dragging little girl into water

New Delhi: A nerve-wracking video that shows a young girl being dragged into the waters by a sea lion has gone viral.

The entire scene, which took place at the Steveston Fisherman's Wharf, Richmond BC Canada, was captured by a Vancouver resident Michael Fujiwara, who was filming the sea lion swimming in the harbour.

In the video, the sea lion was seen grabbling the little girl by her dress and pulling her into the water to her family's horror.

However, in an instant a man, believed to be a family member, immediately jumps into the water to pull the girl out. The girl was ushered away by her family.

Watch the scary video below!