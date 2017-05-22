close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Chilling video shows sea lion dragging little girl into water

In the video, the sea lion was seen grabbling the little girl by her dress and pulling he rinto the water to her family's horror.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 12:20
Chilling video shows sea lion dragging little girl into water
Image credit: Michael Fujiwara/YouTube

New Delhi: A nerve-wracking video that shows a young girl being dragged into the waters by a sea lion has gone viral.

The entire scene, which took place at the Steveston Fisherman's Wharf, Richmond BC Canada, was captured by a Vancouver resident Michael Fujiwara, who was filming the sea lion swimming in the harbour.

In the video, the sea lion was seen grabbling the little girl by her dress and pulling her into the water to her family's horror.

However, in an instant a man, believed to be a family member, immediately jumps into the water to pull the girl out. The girl was ushered away by her family.

Watch the scary video below!

TAGS

Sea lionsealSea lion dragging little girlMichael FujiwaraSteveston Fisherman's WharfRichmondCanada

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

mbose.in/megresults.nic.in - Meghalaya Board SSLC Results 2017, MBOSE SSLC Class 10 Result 2017 to be declared on May 23 (tomorrow)
MeghalyaEducation

mbose.in/megresults.nic.in - Meghalaya Board SSLC Results 2...

Instead of tying stone pelter on army jeep tie Arundhati Roy, tweets BJP MP Paresh Rawal; sparks row
GujaratAhmedabadIndia

Instead of tying stone pelter on army jeep tie Arundhati Ro...

Ram Jethmalani calls Arun Jaitley &#039;crook&#039;, Finance Minister files Rs 10 cr defamation suit against Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi

Ram Jethmalani calls Arun Jaitley 'crook', Financ...

Notre Dame University students walk out of US Vice Presiden...
AmericasWorld

Notre Dame University students walk out of US Vice Presiden...

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa triggers controversy over eating &#039;hotel food&#039; at Dalit&#039;s house, family files complaint
Karnataka

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa triggers controversy ove...

Emergency spacewalk: Here&#039;s why NASA astronauts will venture outside space station on Tuesday
Space

Emergency spacewalk: Here's why NASA astronauts will v...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video