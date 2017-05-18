China: Court sentences man to five years imprisonment for selling endangered animals

close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 16:38
Representational image

New Delhi: A court in China has sentenced a man to five years in jail for selling endangered animals.

The man, who has been identified by his surname Wei, conducted his business on social media platforms and managed pet stores that sold animals including otters, boa constrictors and toucans since 2015, the people's court of Dongxing city said.

In May 2016, Dongxing forest police seized six toucans, four otters and 20 boa constrictors from his home.

All the animals are under state protection, according to the court.

Wei was also fined 30,000 yuan ($4,000).

(With IANS inputs)

China, Chinese court, Court, Selling endangered animals, Endangered animals

