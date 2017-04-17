China draws digital 3D topographic map of Antarctic seabed
Beijing: Chinese scientists have made a three-dimensional, digital topographic map of the Antarctic seabed using data collected during a recent expedition.
The map was presented at a press briefing yesterday in the city of Guangzhou during an event to mark the completion of a four-month expedition by the research vessel "Hai Yang Liu Hao" (Ocean Six), state-run Xinhua news agency said today.
The map was made on the expedition in Antarctica using multi-beam sonar.
The vessel emitted multiple pulses of sound that scanned an area measuring 250 kilometers long, 80 kilometers wide, with a maximum depth of 3,500 meters, said He Gaowen, a senior scientist with Guangzhou Marine Geological Survey Bureau.
China has used this same technique to map the country's coastal areas, the South China Sea, the Pacific, and the Indian Ocean, the report said.
The maps have proved invaluable tools across geological surveys and marine mineral exploitation, said Ding Weifeng, an Earth exploration scientist at a research institute under State Oceanic Administration.
The mapping of the Antarctic seabed will also provide a large amount of information for polar scientific research, Ding said.
