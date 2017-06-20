close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

China realises world's longest real-time transmission of deep-sea data

The real-time deep-sea data includes the condition of the subsurface buoy, the flowing speed, direction and pressure of seawater.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 11:27
China realises world&#039;s longest real-time transmission of deep-sea data
(Image for representational purposes only)

Beijing: Chinese scientists on Monday announced they had realised the real-time transmission of deep-sea data for more than 190 straight days, a world record.

During an expedition to the west Pacific at the end of last year, researchers with the Institute of Oceanology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences realised the real-time transmission of deep-sea data after improving the subsurface buoy observation network, Xinhua news agency reported.

They put a floating body on the sea, which was connected to a submersible buoy. The submersible buoy transmits data to the floating body, which then sends them to a satellite. Researchers then receive the data through the satellite, according to Wang Fan, director of the institute, based in Qingdao, eastern China's Shandong Province.

The real-time deep-sea data includes the condition of the subsurface buoy, the flowing speed, direction and pressure of seawater.

"Real-time transmission of deep-sea data provides important technical support for research on ocean environment and global climate," Wang said, adding that the data could enhance the precision in ocean climate and environment forecasts.

The previous world record for real-time transmission of deepwater data was about 90 days, according to the institute.

TAGS

deep seaReal-time deep sea dataDeep sea data transmissionInstitute of OceanologyChinese Academy of Sciencesenvironment newsWorld Record

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

India

India re-nominates Justice Dalveer​​ Bhandari for another t...

After scrapping several times, NASA rocket launch to create artificial clouds in space set for tonight
Space

After scrapping several times, NASA rocket launch to create...

Xiaomi Redmi 4 to go on sale today: Here&#039;s all you need to know
Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi 4 goes on sale: Here's all you need to kn...

Technology

Apple working on adding diagnostic data to iPhone

Mangalyaan, India&#039;s first Mars mission, completes 1,000 Earth days in Martian orbit
Space

Mangalyaan, India's first Mars mission, completes 1,00...

Trump administration may expand drone strikes, curb aids to crack down on Pakistan-based militants
WorldAsia

Trump administration may expand drone strikes, curb aids to...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video