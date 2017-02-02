China to be hit with new bout of air pollution, warn officials

New Delhi: China's weather doesn't seem to be agreeing with the country. Officials have issued a warning citing a 'fresh' round of air pollution about to hit Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei and neighbouring areas in the coming two days due to unfavourable weather conditions and the lighting of fireworks.

A cold front is expected to help disperse the pollution on Sunday.

Setting off fireworks and firecrackers, a Lunar New Year custom in China, has led to a surge in the density of PM 2.5, airborne particles smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter, during the week-long holiday, the Ministry of Environmental Protection said.

Of the 338 cities monitored by the ministry, 242 cities reported good air quality on Wednesday and Thursday, while 96 cities fell victim of the pollution.

Out of consideration to reduce pollution, Beijing authorities this year reduced the number of firework sales outlets by nearly 30 percent and halved the sales period to 10 days from 20.

Nationwide, 444 cities have banned setting off fireworks and 764 others imposed restrictions on lighting fireworks, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

(With PTI inputs)