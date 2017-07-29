close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Climate change may lead to dramatic increase in rainfall

Future changes in precipitation patterns, induced by climate change, could strongly influence the degree of future nitrogen runoff; however most analyses have been limited to local regions and only rely on a small handful of climate models.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 16:47
Climate change may lead to dramatic increase in rainfall

New Delhi: As per a new study, climate change may lead to dramatic increase in the rainfall and nitogen runoff too.

According to researchers, excessive nitrogen that mixes with rivers and estuaries can profoundly affect water systems; for example it can spur algal blooms, which have negative impacts on human health, aquatic ecosystems and the economy.

Future changes in precipitation patterns, induced by climate change, could strongly influence the degree of future nitrogen runoff; however most analyses have been limited to local regions and only rely on a small handful of climate models.

Eva Sinha and colleagues analysed anticipated changes in precipitation according to 21 different climate models, each of which was run for three climate scenarios (varying from aggressive efforts to mitigate climate change to a "business-as-usual" scenario), and two time periods (near future, 2031-2060; and far-future, 2071-2100).

Across the continental United States as a whole, models consistently estimate that nitrogen loading will increase under all three scenarios, for both time periods.

Under a far-future 'business-as-usual' scenario, the mean projected increase in nitrogen loading within the continental United States is 19 percent, with the Northeast, the upper Mississippi Atchafalaya River Basin and the Great Lakes basin experiencing the largest increases, the authors report.

(With Agency inputs)

TAGS

Climate changeGlobal warmingRainfallExcess rainsenvironment news

From Zee News

Two Gujarat Congress lawmakers, herded to Bengaluru, want to come back home
Gujarat

Two Gujarat Congress lawmakers, herded to Bengaluru, want t...

26 ministers of new Bihar Cabinet take oath
Bihar

26 ministers of new Bihar Cabinet take oath

Nawaz Sharif&#039;s brother Shehbaz Sharif to be next Pakistan PM, Shahid Abbasi as interim PM
Asia

Nawaz Sharif's brother Shehbaz Sharif to be next Pakis...

ICBM test a reckless and dangerous action by North Korea: Donald Trump
AmericasWorld

ICBM test a reckless and dangerous action by North Korea: D...

Hamburg supermarket attacker was &#039;known Islamist&#039;
EuropeWorld

Hamburg supermarket attacker was 'known Islamist'

Uttar Pradesh

Congress leader Pitambar Sharma's son robbed, assaulte...

US senator McCain seeks military, economic costs on Pak if it &#039;continues to support terror groups&#039;
Asia

US senator McCain seeks military, economic costs on Pak if...

World

Eight sentenced to death in Egypt over 2013 police station...

World

EU takes legal action against Poland over court reform

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video