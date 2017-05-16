Coming soon: India to get its first ornamental fish technology park in Chennai!

Mangalore: India will soon witness the establishment of its first ornamental fish technology park in Chennai.

The Aquatic Rainbow Technology Park (ARTP) is an ultra-modern facility exclusively for breeding ornamental fish.

The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) Chairman A Jayathilak on Tuesday said that the fish tech park would become operational in the next three months.

He said that after its completion, the technology park would be handed over to breeders and farmers of ornamental fish on lease for three years.

It is being developed by Fisheries College and Research Institute in Ponneri (Tamil Nadu) with MPEDA as part of the steering committee for the project.

A Jayathilak said the Rs 10-crore facility would be equipped with advanced infrastructure and technical expertise for boosting production of high value ornamental fish species -- both indigenous and exotic.

It would also develop breeding technologies for high value indigenous ornamental fish species and ensure quality fish seeds in bulk quantities, Jayathilak said during the three-day Aqua Aquaria India (AAI) 2017, which concludes on Tuesday.

He said MPEDA has also been extending financial assistance and technical expertise to various states in freshwater and marine ornamentals.

"States and union territories like Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep have also chalked out plans on hi-tech ornamental fish hatchery.

He said,"MPEDA can assist these states in the execution of their plans by providing complete technical assistance."

(With IANS inputs)