close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Coming soon: India to get its first ornamental fish technology park in Chennai!

The Aquatic Rainbow Technology Park (ARTP) is an ultra-modern facility exclusively for breeding ornamental fish.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 16, 2017 - 18:45
Coming soon: India to get its first ornamental fish technology park in Chennai!
Image for representational purpose only

Mangalore: India will soon witness the establishment of its first ornamental fish technology park in Chennai.

The Aquatic Rainbow Technology Park (ARTP) is an ultra-modern facility exclusively for breeding ornamental fish.

The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) Chairman A Jayathilak on Tuesday said that the fish tech park would become operational in the next three months.

He said that after its completion, the technology park would be handed over to breeders and farmers of ornamental fish on lease for three years.

It is being developed by Fisheries College and Research Institute in Ponneri (Tamil Nadu) with MPEDA as part of the steering committee for the project.

A Jayathilak said the Rs 10-crore facility would be equipped with advanced infrastructure and technical expertise for boosting production of high value ornamental fish species -- both indigenous and exotic.

It would also develop breeding technologies for high value indigenous ornamental fish species and ensure quality fish seeds in bulk quantities, Jayathilak said during the three-day Aqua Aquaria India (AAI) 2017, which concludes on Tuesday.

He said MPEDA has also been extending financial assistance and technical expertise to various states in freshwater and marine ornamentals.

"States and union territories like Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep have also chalked out plans on hi-tech ornamental fish hatchery.

He said,"MPEDA can assist these states in the execution of their plans by providing complete technical assistance."

(With IANS inputs)

TAGS

Aquatic Rainbow Technology ParkOrnamental fish technology parkIndiaChennaiMPEDAARTP

From Zee News

Vinod Khanna's prayer meet: B-Towners arrive in large n...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: International Court of Justice to pronounce verdict tomorrow as India, Pakistan cross swords
India

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: International Court of Justice to p...

In jail, 82-year-old ex-Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala clears Class XII examination
Haryana

In jail, 82-year-old ex-Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala clea...

Ransomware: India least prepared due to low awareness level
Technology

Ransomware: India least prepared due to low awareness level

23% posts of teachers lying vacant in KVS schools
Education

23% posts of teachers lying vacant in KVS schools

Drinking water supply stopped in Agartala after ONGC waste...
Tripura

Drinking water supply stopped in Agartala after ONGC waste...

Christian sect attacks Congo prison, frees leader, 50 more
World

Christian sect attacks Congo prison, frees leader, 50 more

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video