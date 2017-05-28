Connecting with nature means connecting with oneself, says PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: Conservation of the environment, especially in the present times of climate change, has become a matter of extreme importance.

Speaking to the nation through Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about the importance of nature and the environment as a whole.

He spoke about conservation and said that we have to connect with nature to nurture a better planet. “Connecting with nature is nothing but connecting with ourselves. Nature always refreshes us. Our ancestors conserved nature, we must show the same compassion towards future generations,” Modi said.

This is in accordance with World Environment Day (WED) that will be observed on June 5. Initiated by the United Nations in 1974, WED is the principal vehicle for encouraging worldwide awareness and action for the protection of our environment.

This year's theme for WED is 'Connecting People to Nature'.

“Our ancestors conserved nature to build a better world for us, we must show the same compassion towards future generations,” Modi concluded.