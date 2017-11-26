Cooking fats can trigger major cooling effect on the planet: Study

New Delhi: Can cooking fats save the Earth from climate change? According to a study, fatty acid molecules released during cooking may be enhancing the formation of clouds, which have a major cooling effect on the planet.

In a first, scientists demonstrated that fatty acid molecules emitted from from deep fat fryers during cooking can spontaneously form complex 3-D structures in atmospheric aerosol droplets.

The formation of these highly ordered structures, the team believes, is likely to extend the atmospheric lifetimes of these molecules and affects how clouds form.

"It is known that fatty acid molecules coating the surface of aerosol particles in the atmosphere may affect the aerosols ability to seed cloud formation," Christian Pfrang, from the University of Reading in the UK.

"However, this is the first time scientists have considered what these molecules do inside of the aerosol droplet, and we have shown that they may be assembling into a range of complex, ordered patterns and structures. This means they may last longer in the atmosphere," Pfrang said.

The researchers studied a model system to represent atmospheric aerosol consisting of individually levitated droplets of mixtures of brine and oleic acid, a fatty acid associated with cooking emissions.

They observed that the fat molecules assembled into highly ordered "lyotropic" phases – crystal-like lattices of spheres or cylinders which are known to strongly affect water uptake from the surrounding environment, a key process in cloud nucleation, and viscosity, which affects chemical reaction rates.

Further experiments showed that the fatty acids were more resistant to chemical attack by ozone, and therefore can survive longer and travel further in the atmosphere, if they adopt these complex structures.

The extended lifetimes of these molecules may facilitate droplet growth and thus cloud formation.

