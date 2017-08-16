close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Critically endangered Siamese crocodile eggs hatched in Cambodia

Listed on International Union for Conservation of Nature`s (IUCN) red list as critically endangered, the global population of Siamese crocodiles is declining at an alarming rate.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 12:32
Critically endangered Siamese crocodile eggs hatched in Cambodia

New Delhi: The US-based Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) on Wednesday announced that eggs of nine critically endangered Siamese crocodiles have been hatched in Cambodia.

Listed on International Union for Conservation of Nature`s (IUCN) red list as critically endangered, the global population of Siamese crocodiles is declining at an alarming rate.

These species live only in Cambodia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam. The total population is around 410 wild adults, of which 100-300 live in Cambodia, making it the most important country for the conservation of these species.

"I am so excited to see these hatchlings. It is the first time I have taken care of them since arriving at the center," an official statement quoting Tun Sarorn, caretaker at the Koh Kong Reptile Conservation Center, said.

On June 28, a nest containing 19 Siamese crocodile eggs was found in the Sre Ambel district of Koh Kong Province.

At that time, conservationists from Cambodia`s Fisheries Administration, WCS and local communities were searching for signs of wild crocodiles in the area. The nest was collected when discovered so it could not be poached or predated.

Ultimately, the eggs were moved to the Koh Kong Reptile Conservation Center where they were protected for six weeks.

"Finding the first nest in over 10 years on the Sre Ambel is encouraging as it indicates they are still there and reproducing," Lonnie McCaskill, global crocodile expert and WCS`s Assistant Director of Prospect Park Zoo, said.

The Koh Kong Reptile Conservation Center is a new purpose-built reptile breeding and conservation center in Mondul Seima district of Koh Kong Province.

The hatchlings will be kept at the Koh Kong Reptile Conservation Center for the next few years until they are large enough to survive in the wild. At that time, they will be released.

The Siamese crocodile faces many threats to their survival.

In Cambodia, threats include illegal hunting of adults and hatchlings, and collecting of eggs to supply crocodile farms in Cambodia, Vietnam and Thailand especially during the last two decades.

Other threats are habitat degradation, decrease of natural food supply and weak law enforcement.

TAGS

CrocodileCrocodile eggsEndangered Siamese crocodile eggsCambodiaEnvironmnet news

From Zee News

Honor 8 Pro wins &#039;EISA Consumer Smartphone Award&#039;
Mobiles

Honor 8 Pro wins 'EISA Consumer Smartphone Award'

Instagram introduces comment threads to make chatting easy
Apps

Instagram introduces comment threads to make chatting easy

Huawei Mate 10 with bezel-less display leaked
Mobiles

Huawei Mate 10 with bezel-less display leaked

TRS not joining NDA, says party leader A P Jithender Reddy
Telangana

TRS not joining NDA, says party leader A P Jithender Reddy

&#039;Love Jihad&#039; case: SC orders NIA probe into Kerala girl’s conversion, marriage
India

'Love Jihad' case: SC orders NIA probe into Keral...

UK could continue EU peace funding for Northern Ireland after Brexit, Theresa May says
World

UK could continue EU peace funding for Northern Ireland aft...

World

27 dead, 80 injured in Nigeria suicide attack

NAB directorates initiate fresh investigations against Sharif family
Asia

NAB directorates initiate fresh investigations against Shar...

World

US report lists attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Pakistan

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video