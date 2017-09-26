Critically injured python undergoes CT scan in Odisha during treatment

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 14:05
(Representational image)

New Delhi: A criticially injured Python measuring 8-feet underwent a CT scan as part of its treatment in Odisha.

This was done to ascertain the nature of injury in its head.

The CT scan was performed in a private hospital and was perhaps the first of its kind to be conducted on a snake in India, said Subhendu Mallick of Snake Helpline.

The reptile was rescued from Anandpur in Keonjhar district and brought to the College of Veterinary Science of Odisha University of Agriculture & Technology (OUAT) in a critical condition.

Forest Range Officer of Anandpur, Mihir Patnaik got the injured snake rescued and brought it to the OUAT for treatment on Friday, said Mallick.

The reptile was examined and given treatment. Initially, an X-Ray was carried out but the nature of injury could not be detected, doctors said.

Subsequently, the python was kept under supervision of Snake Helpline, he said, adding that it will undergo further treatment after the CT scan.

(With PTI inputs)

