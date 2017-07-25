close
Daring girl captures venemous king cobra on her own with smooth precision! - Watch video

Capturing snakes is not an easy task and takes a lot of courage to even go near the venemous reptiles.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 20:11
Daring girl captures venemous king cobra on her own with smooth precision! - Watch video
(Representational image)

New Delhi: The rainy season often witnesses a lot of unwanted bugs and insects that infest the muddy puddles and roads.

Monsoons, however, also see a lot of snakes coming out of hiding. Slithering into the most unexpected nooks and corners, they can and have caused a lot of panic among people after being spotted.

Capturing them is not an easy task and takes a lot of courage to even go near the venemous reptiles.

That said, a video posted on Facebook has been doing the rounds showing a girl trying to capture a poisonous king cobra, without any snake-catching tool or help.

You can see how she sort of 'hypnotises' the serpent with her foot before she smoothly pops a huge jar on its head to trap it there.

Check out the video below:

TAGS

SnakeKing CobraSnake encountersHumans fighting snakesCapturing snakesViral Videosenvironment news

