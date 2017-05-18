close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Dave was wonderful advocate for environment, says UNEP chief Erik Solheim on his death

"Deeply sad to hear that Anil Dave has passed away," Solheim tweeted. He said Dave was "such a wonderful advocate for the environment -- we'll miss him dearly".

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 13:49
Dave was wonderful advocate for environment, says UNEP chief Erik Solheim on his death

New Delhi: Condoling the death of Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave, who passed away on Thursday following a cardiac arrest, UN Environment Programme Executive Director Erik Solheim described the late minister as a wonderful advocate for environment.

"Deeply sad to hear that Anil Dave has passed away," Solheim tweeted. He said Dave was "such a wonderful advocate for the environment -- we'll miss him dearly".

Dave was 60 years of age.

Anil Madhav Dave - A man passionate about river conservation
MUST READ
Anil Madhav Dave - A man passionate about river conservation

According to official sources, the two-time Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh complained of uneasiness at his home this morning and was rushed to AIIMS where he died.

Various leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee have expressed shock at the sudden demise of the minister.

(With Agencies input)

TAGS

Anil Madhav Davecardiac arrestAnil Madhav Dave dead#AnilMadhavDaveErik SolheimUN Environment Programme Executive DirectorEnvironment

From Zee News

Vinod Khanna's prayer meet: B-Towners arrive in large n...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict out: India wins! What all International Court of Justice said - EXPLAINED in 10 important points
India

Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict out: India wins! What all Interna...

Congress-sponsored shutdown disrupts life in Tripura
India

Congress-sponsored shutdown disrupts life in Tripura

Big victory for India, ICJ orders Pakistan to suspend Kulbhushan Jadhav&#039;s death sentence - WATCH LIVE
India

Big victory for India, ICJ orders Pakistan to suspend Kulbh...

Death penalty for Bnaya Ganesh? - The &#039;bad boy&#039; elephant in West Bengal&#039;s Jaldapara
Environment

Death penalty for Bnaya Ganesh? - The 'bad boy' e...

49 killed during Syria clashes
WorldAsia

49 killed during Syria clashes

Anil Madhav Dave was an exceptional personality, his last wish says it all
India

Anil Madhav Dave was an exceptional personality, his last w...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video