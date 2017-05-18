Dave was wonderful advocate for environment, says UNEP chief Erik Solheim on his death

New Delhi: Condoling the death of Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave, who passed away on Thursday following a cardiac arrest, UN Environment Programme Executive Director Erik Solheim described the late minister as a wonderful advocate for environment.

"Deeply sad to hear that Anil Dave has passed away," Solheim tweeted. He said Dave was "such a wonderful advocate for the environment -- we'll miss him dearly".

Dave was 60 years of age.

According to official sources, the two-time Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh complained of uneasiness at his home this morning and was rushed to AIIMS where he died.

Various leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee have expressed shock at the sudden demise of the minister.

(With Agencies input)