Air pollution to wreak havoc in Delhi-NCR in coming days

New Delhi: While recent reports called out the crop-burning in Punjab and Haryana for the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, forecast by the Meteorological Department (MD) has said that this time the city has no one but itself to blame, least of all paddy stubble burning.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) member secretary A Sudhakar said that as per the MD forecast, easterly winds blowing from UP will trigger moisture in the air over the next few days and fog will start building from October 29.

“As a result, pollutants having local sources (vehicular combustion, road dust, smoke from garbage burning) shall remain at the ground level for longer hours. Their ground level concentration will be building up,” he said.

The quality of air in the national capital dropped drastically in 2016 due to crop-burning, which added to the pollution caused by Diwali celebrations. Delhi was blanketed in a heavy smog for months.

(With PTI inputs)