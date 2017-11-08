Delhi vs Beijing: India's capital miles ahead in race to be most polluted

New Delhi: India and China have capital cities rated as the most notorious when it comes to toxic air quality. Even as the two counties go head-to-head in a number of economic, social and defence parameters, Delhi and Beijing have another - albeit notorious - competition brewing. And Delhi is winning. And that's not good.

On Wednesday morning - a day after PM2.5 levels literally went off the charts, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was at over 300. The PM2.5 levels at the US embassy was at 316 - over five times the WHO-prescribed safe limit of 60. At around the same time, Beijing had an AQI of just 78. While environmental experts agree weather conditions - coupled with stubble burning in neighbouring states - have worsened Delhi's air, there are few who deny that the Chinese capital is far more proactive in clamping down on man-made causes for air pollution.

Last month, the Beijing Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development had announced a ban on work at construction sites, including demolition and outdoor earthwork, between November 15 and March 15 of 2018. It said this was a pre-emptive measure to avoid a repeat of December of 2016 when PM 2.5 levels had crossed 500. At the time, a red alert was issued - the highest in China's pollution warning system - and production at over 700 plants in and around the city were shut down. More than half of the vehicles were also barred.

Earlier this month too, an orange alert was issued when PM 2.5 levels breached the 250-mark. The environmental agency at the time had banned high-emission petrol cars and earth-stone construction operations. Kindergartens, primary and middle schools were told to halt outdoor activities.

At the time, it was business as usual in Delhi even though the air was as bad - if not worse.

In the case of Delhi, agree several environmental experts, the emergency is not real till it is visually confirmed. The air over Delhi in the last 30 days has mostly been quite polluted. On October 15, Graded Response Action Plan came into effect and two days later, diesel gensets were banned. The Supreme Court also banned sale of fireworks in the run-up to Diwali on October 19. Around the same time, the Punjab state government boasted stubble burning was down 30 per cent from last year. On paper, Delhi air looked like it would be cleaner than before.

In reality, apocalypse-like scenes are being witnessed.

Even as air over Delhi remains highly contaminated - forcing primary school children to stay at home, the general sense of urgency to tackle the condition is characteristically missing. Odd-even traffic management system may come into force, Metro fares may get cut, more public buses may be added, trucks may be stopped from entering city and schools may be shut completely. These are the 'emergency' measures that Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) has said will come into force if severe air pollution continues. Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal has pulled up Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments, Delhi chief minister has tweeted his views and civic corporations have reportedly refused to hike parking fees.

The ground reality is almost as muddled as the air above - and with no effective measure in sight. For now, Delhi seems to 'blissfully' choke even as Beijing continues to devise more policies to avoid emergency days.