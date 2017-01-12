Delhi zoo opens its doors to the public after nearly 3 months post bird flu scare

New Delhi: A bout of avian flu in October last year made the Delhi zoo close its doors to the public. Now, nearly 84 days later, one of Delhi's favourite tourist spots for the winter season has once again opened its doors.

"The zoo was opened yesterday. Though all enclosures are open for all, we have restricted entry around pelican ponds. Even the staff vehicles are not being allowed there," Zoo curator Riyaz Khan said.

The zoo had to be closed after 13 water birds including pelicans, ducks and painted storks were found dead due to H5N8 influenza. Around 46 spotted deers were also reported dead in their enclosures last year.

"We have registered 6,020 visitors on the first day of reopening the park. We are expecting?larger crowd than usual in the coming weekend," Khan said.

When asked about the preparations post-bird flu scare in the zoo, the official said, measures to protect the animals have been stepped up.

Delhi zoo, one of the largest in India, gets about 2.2 million visitors annually and houses 1,400 animals, reptiles and birds belonging to 130 species.

