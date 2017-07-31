Delhi's air quality has seen improvement: Govt informs Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: There's no doubt that pollution not only in India, but around the world, is turning out to be a downright menace with pollutants in the air becoming more and more aggressive with each passing day.

Every new day witnesses an increased toxicity in the air, which is gradually enlarging the radar of threat upon the Indian population.

The national capital in this regard has been under fire ever since November 2016, when the toxicity of the air increased after Diwali celebrations – giving rise to one of the worst smogs the country has seen – and then later, due to the stubble burning by farmers.

While the government came up with various strategies to curb the rising particulate matter, they only worked up to a certain extent.

Now, however, the Environment and Forests Minister Harsh Vardhan has made a statement saying that as compared to the same period last year, Delhi's air quality has seen improvement.

The Air Quality Index data of Delhi for the period of January-June for 2016 and 2017 shows that there were no days with severe level of air pollution in 2017, whereas there were nine such days during the preceding year, Vardhan told the Rajya Sabha today.

"Moderate days have gone up from 29 days in 2016 to 56 days in 2017. Very poor days have reduced from 52 in 2016 to 36 during 2017," he said replying to questions.

Responding to concerns raised by members over pollution, the minister said the government was working towards creating a voluntary movement to tackle the problem.

"We are preparing a list of good deeds that people can take up to curb pollution," he said.

He said the effort of any person doing at least one good task that helps in curbing pollution would be encouraged.

The minister said people cannot be forced to take to cycling or any other practice but healthy activities can be encouraged. The government will try to create a movement, he said.

He said efforts of the country in fighting pollution and climate change have been appreciated globally.

He also spoke in detail about the efforts of various ministries including promotion of electric vehicles, improving petrol, gasoline quality etc on the pollution front.

(With PTI inputs)