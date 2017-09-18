close
Delhi's first ever 'Big Butterfly Count': Enthusiasts cover the city in search of different species

The approximately four-hour-long butterfly count began at 8:00 am and finished at noon – the 'best window' to record butterfly species, as per experts.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 - 10:40
Delhi&#039;s first ever &#039;Big Butterfly Count&#039;: Enthusiasts cover the city in search of different species
Image courtesy: Pixabay (Representational image)

New Delhi: Delhi held its first ever 'Big Butterfly Count' on Sunday, September 17, which witnessed lepidopterists and butterfly lovers all over the city coming out with their cameras and checklists in their hands.

For those of you who aren't aware, 'butterfly month' commenced on September 1 and this activity was organised by the Conservation Education Centre (Delhi wing of Bombay Natural History Society), in a bid to record butterfly species.

Butterfly month aims to provide an accurate and updated list of butterfly species found across NCR, the results of which will be announced on September 23.

According to a report in the Times of India (TOI), over 15 locations across NCR were covered on Sunday, including Yamuna Biodiversity Park, Aravalli Biodiversity Park and Okhla Bird Sanctuary, among others.

Each team was allotted an expert team captain with a checklist provided to each participant where they could spot butterfly species and mark them so they could be tallied. Meanwhile, participants were also carrying cameras to photograph the species so they could be correctly identified and verified before they are added to the 'sighted' species list.

The approximately four-hour-long butterfly count began at 8:00 am and finished at noon – the 'best window' to record butterfly species, as per experts.

Among the rare sightings made include psyche (leptosia nina), red pierrot, Indian red flash and pale palm dart, among others.

While the list is still being compiled, experts said a robust number has been recorded. Historical records stretching centuries show 99 species recorded in NCR. On Sunday, each team recorded an average of 30 species, with the highest tally being close to 50, the TOI report said.

ButterflyBig Butterfly CountButterfly monthDelhi butterfly countenvironment news

