Loyal companion: Dog turns fierce, saves woman from getting raped

New Delhi: Dogs have proven themselves time and again to be loyal, kind, understanding and having an indomitable spirit.

A dog got a chance to show its loyalty towards it owner recently when she was about to get raped.

A rapist was scared off by the aggresive dog when he tried to rape its owner in a park in UK.

The incident took place in Winnersh, Berkshire, when a 36-year-old woman was walking her dog through the park and suddenly, she was grabbed from behind and pulled to the ground, reports The Independent.

The pet attacked the suspect when he tried to remove the victim's clothes and rape her but he fled the scene as soon as the dog became aggresive.

The incident has left the woman severely distressed and traumatised and she is being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

The sketch of the suscept has been released and police are appealing for witnesses following the assault.