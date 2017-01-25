Donald Trump okays Keystone XL and Dakota pipelines – How will it impact health, environment?

New Delhi: Within days of taking office, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines - Keystone XL and Dakota Access - in a move to expand American energy infrastructure.

Before taking office, Trump had said the Dakota pipeline should be completed and that he would revive the Keystone XL project, which was rejected by his predecessor, Barack Obama, in 2015 over environmental concerns.

Trump's action has been seen as a bitter defeat for Native American tribes and climate activists, who successfully blocked the projects earlier and vowed to fight the decisions through legal action.

Although the pipelines would provide jobs and an economic boost to Americans, residents will be at risk of toxic exposure if a leak does occur. Trump's decision came at a time when the world is facing an extreme risk from global warming, requiring the world's major polluters to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions to avert severe consequences.

An oil spill can have adverse effect on the ecosystem, resulting in both immediate and long-term environmental damage.

Oil spills do not only put ecosystem at risk, but also animals and humans. Consuming fish or shellfish that is contaminated with oil can pose a serious danger on human health. Even a small spill can result in toxic chemical exposure, which can lead to migraines, painful rashes, breathing complications, nausea, chemical sensitivities, and exacerbated cancer activity.

Could Trump's decision to push these projects mean a 'disaster for the planet'?