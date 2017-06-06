close
Donald Trump's comments on Paris climate accord shocking: Rajnath Singh

Trump had claimed that India signed the Paris climate agreement to get "billions and billions and billions of dollars in foreign aid", which earmed him criticism from India.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 11:31
New Delhi: Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the statements made by the US President Donald Trump on Paris climate accord were shocking, adding that he hoped USA will rethink over this decision

Trump had claimed that India signed the Paris climate agreement to get “billions and billions and billions of dollars in foreign aid”, which earned him criticisms from India.

Rejecting Trump's comments that India had linked its accession to the Paris climate control accord to receiving foreign aid, India on Monday said that it was committed to protecting the environment on its own.

Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 agreement to cut emissions saying it undermined the country's economy, cost US jobs, and put it at a disadvantage to other nations.

He also complained that China and India were getting favourable terms under the accord, saying New Delhi had made its participation contingent on receiving "billions and billions and billions of dollars in foreign aid" from developed nations.

(With Agencies input)

