Dubai is burning: Man cooks egg in sweltering heat without stove

New Delhi: While we all know that climate change is real and perhaps, escalating, temperatures in the UAE are reaching at its peak, hovering around 50 degrees Celsius.

And as the mercury begins to soar, reaching almost unbearable levels, one Dubai resident showed to the world something unusual – cooking an egg outdoors under the sun without a stove!

In a video posted to Instagram by fatafeat channel, a man can be seen frying an egg in a pan that he claims has been left out in the sun for 10 minutes.

The man pours the oil to the frying pan, cracks the egg in. The pan begins to sizzle, turning into a prefectly cooked egg within a minute.

كيف فريق فتافيت بيطبخ البيض لما الحر يوصل لل٤٦ بدبي #fatafeat #الحياة_حلوة A post shared by fatafeatTV (@fatafeatchannel) on Jul 24, 2017 at 6:08am PDT

"This is how we do it in Dubai. Sunny side up.. it's ready", he said.

The video has gone viral and has been watched by 30,000 times in 24 hours.