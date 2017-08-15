close
Employees enter office to find roaring Puma under desk – Watch video

The Puma, dark brown in colour, who was constantly growling at the employees, was captured after the people called the local fire service.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 15:48
Employees enter office to find roaring Puma under desk – Watch video
Image courtesy: Screengrab from Facebook

New Delhi: Factory officials in a small town near Brazil's city Sao Paulo experienced horror recently when they found a roaring Puma under the desk.

Pictures posted on the firefighters' Facebook and Twitter pages showed the large feline peeking over the edge of a desk.

The officials believe that the puma came out of its habitat because of constant wildfires.

Watch the video below in which it can be heard growling and roaring at the emergency services.

