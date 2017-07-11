close
'Entire world looking at India to combat climate change'

Environmental experts feel that the traditional heritage of environment protection that India has can be utilised to deal with the dangers associated with environment.

IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 08:51
&#039;Entire world looking at India to combat climate change&#039;

Jaipur: Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said the entire world is looking at India's traditional methods to combat climate change and global warming.

The solutions to protect the nature and environment are in our DNA, said the minister while speaking at a plantation drive here marking the state-level Van Mahotsava in presence of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

"For generations, we have been successful in protecting environment through these solutions. The importance of these solutions has increased in the present context. This is the reason the global community has many expectations from India," he said.

"Environmental experts feel that the traditional heritage of environment protection that India has can be utilised to deal with the dangers associated with environment," said Harsh Vardhan.

Promising full cooperation to the state government, the Environment Minister said that Rajasthan can set an example for other states in this field.

"Traditional systems exist in Rajasthan to protect water, earth and sky from pollution," he added.

TAGS

Harsh VardhanUnion environment ministerEnvironmentIndiaClimate changeGlobal warmingVasundhara Raje

