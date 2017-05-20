close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Environmentalist Purnima Devi Barman wins Green Oscar

Assam's renowned environmentalist Purnima Devi Barman has won the prestigious Whitley Awards, also known as the Green Oscars, for her efforts in conserving greater adjutant storks.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 19:42

Guwahati: Assam's renowned environmentalist Purnima Devi Barman has won the prestigious Whitley Awards, also known as the Green Oscars, for her efforts in conserving greater adjutant storks.

"I am happy that our work has been recognised. It was only made possible with the cooperation from everyone. I want to share my happiness with everybody associated with the work," Barman said from London after receiving the award there.

Barman had received the award on May 18 from Princess Royal Anne, who is the patron of the Whitley Fund for Nature (WFN).

Barman is associated with Aaranyak NGO that works for wildlife conservation. She has been working with Dadara, Pachariya and Hingimari villages of Kamrup district to save the greater adjutant stork, locally known as 'Haargila' in Assam.

The global population of greater adjutant storks is estimated between 1200-1800 and around 800 of them are found in Assam, and another 150 in Bihar.

TAGS

Environmentalist Purnima Devi BarmanGreen Oscarenvironment news

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Under fire at home, Donald Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi Arabia
AmericasWorldAsia

Under fire at home, Donald Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi...

Police question Naval officials over cadet's death
Kerala

Police question Naval officials over cadet's death

Case against Kerala BJP president, 'motivated', w...
Kerala

Case against Kerala BJP president, 'motivated', w...

Jadhav case to be taken to logical conclusion as per law: P...
Asia

Jadhav case to be taken to logical conclusion as per law: P...

Did Chautala pass class XII exam? Documents beg to differ
India

Did Chautala pass class XII exam? Documents beg to differ

Madhya Pradesh: Lizard found in mid-day meal, eight children fall sick
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: Lizard found in mid-day meal, eight childre...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video