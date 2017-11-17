Exotic Indonesian birds found in drain pipes

Jakarta: A wildlife raid in Indonesia led to 125 exotic birds stuffed into drain pipes sealed by wire and ready to be smuggled, authorities said.

The birds comprised 84 eclectus parrots and 41 endangered white cockatoos, reports the BBC.

Separate raids were conducted in parts of eastern Indonesia, leading to the arrest of four men. If found guilty, they can be jailed for up to five years and fined 100 million Indonisian Rupiah ($7,400).

Indonesia is home to large-scale illegal trade of birds, many of which find themselves sold in giant avian markets, the BBC said.

The Wildlife Conservation Society said the birds found on Monday's raid were on their way to the Philippines.