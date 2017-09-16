close
Footage of rare white giraffes spotted in Kenya will awe you! - Watch

Villagers near the forest alerted rangers of Hirola Conservation Program, who took a video of these rare species and published it on YouTube in August.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 13:30
Footage of rare white giraffes spotted in Kenya will awe you! - Watch
Image courtesy: YouTube

New Delhi: It's a great feeling when amidst news of animal species becoming endangered or extinct, one gets to hear about a new discovery.

It isn't everyday when one comes across a rare find at that – and we have another one!

For the first time, two white – completely spotless – giraffes were spotted and caught on camera wandering around the Ishaqbini Hirola Conservancy in Garrisa, Kenya.

Villagers near the forest alerted rangers of Hirola Conservation Program, who took a video of these rare species and published it on YouTube in August.

However, the video went viral this week and has accumulated more than 5,00,000 views.

As per the Metro UK, rumours had been circulating claiming that a white giraffe and her baby had been spotted in the local area, but it wasn’t until June that rangers finally got to see them.

A ranger said: ‘While observing the magnificent long necked animal looking at us, I could not help but see the fading reticulates on their skin.

‘It was evident that the colouration, especially on the mother giraffe, was not as conspicuous as the baby.’

According to the report, the very first reports of a white giraffe in the wild were reported in January 2016 in Tarangire National Park, Tanzania.

A second sighting was reported in March 2016, in Ishaqbini conservancy, Garissa county, Kenya.

Watch the footage of the beautiful animals below:

(Video courtesy: Hirola Conservation Program)

TAGS

giraffesWhite giraffesRare giraffe spottinganimal videosViral VideosGiraffes in Kenyaenvironment news

