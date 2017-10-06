Fossil of Thailand's biggest ever dinosaur found

Bangkok: A fossil of a dinosaur, believed to be the biggest ever found in Thailand, has been discovered in the country's northeastern region.

More than 20 pieces of the fossil of the herbivorous dinosaur have been discovered, after one piece was discovered by a villager last year in Nong Bua Raheo district of Chaiyaphum province, about 340 km northeast of Bangkok, said Niwat Maneekut, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Mineral Resources.

The dinosaur was estimated to be about 100 million years old with its size believed to be the biggest ever found in Thailand, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Niwat.

The agency is conducting research on the species of the herbivorous dinosaur in comparison with those found in other countries, he said.

The newly-found dinosaur was believed to be related to the Titan Dinosaur species with long front legs, he added.