close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Fossil of Thailand's biggest ever dinosaur found

The dinosaur was estimated to be about 100 million years old with its size believed to be the biggest ever found in Thailand

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, October 6, 2017 - 11:44
Fossil of Thailand&#039;s biggest ever dinosaur found

Bangkok: A fossil of a dinosaur, believed to be the biggest ever found in Thailand, has been discovered in the country's northeastern region.

More than 20 pieces of the fossil of the herbivorous dinosaur have been discovered, after one piece was discovered by a villager last year in Nong Bua Raheo district of Chaiyaphum province, about 340 km northeast of Bangkok, said Niwat Maneekut, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Mineral Resources.

The dinosaur was estimated to be about 100 million years old with its size believed to be the biggest ever found in Thailand, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Niwat.

The agency is conducting research on the species of the herbivorous dinosaur in comparison with those found in other countries, he said.

The newly-found dinosaur was believed to be related to the Titan Dinosaur species with long front legs, he added.

TAGS

Dinosaurdinosaur fossilThailandThailand's biggest ever dinosaurenvironment news

From Zee News

Who killed Mahatma? SC appoints amicus on plea seeking re-probe of MK Gandhi&#039;s assassination
India

Who killed Mahatma? SC appoints amicus on plea seeking re-p...

Arunachal Pradesh: Earthquake with magnitude 4.2 hits Lohit
Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh: Earthquake with magnitude 4.2 hits Lohit

ICAI president&#039;s daughter found dead on rail tracks
MaharashtraMumbai

ICAI president's daughter found dead on rail tracks

Indian Air Force chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh, 7 dead
Arunachal Pradesh

Indian Air Force chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh, 7 de...

Japanese journalist dies after 159 hours of overtime
World

Japanese journalist dies after 159 hours of overtime

NASA astronauts complete first of three spacewalks, robot arm repair successful
Space

NASA astronauts complete first of three spacewalks, robot a...

October 6, 2017: News at a glance
India

October 6, 2017: News at a glance

Police sends notice to 45 Dera members, recovers hard disk with Ram Rahim&#039;s revenue details
India

Police sends notice to 45 Dera members, recovers hard disk...

Brazil horror: Guard burns 4 toddlers, teacher after spraying with them alcohol
World

Brazil horror: Guard burns 4 toddlers, teacher after sprayi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video