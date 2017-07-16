close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Fossil site shows impact of Jurassic's low oxygen oceans

The study was co-authored by Martin Aberhan, a curator at the Institute for Evolution and Biodiversity Science at the Natural History Museum in Berlin, Germany.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 15:09

Washington: Scientists have tracked how a period of globally low ocean-oxygen turned an Early Jurassic marine ecosystem into a stressed community inhabited by only a few species, a new study revealed.

The study by the University of Texas - Austin is led by Rowan Martindale, an assistant professor at the University of Texas at Austin Jackson School of Geosciences, and published on Saturday in the journal Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoeconology, reports Xinhua news agency.

The study was co-authored by Martin Aberhan, a curator at the Institute for Evolution and Biodiversity Science at the Natural History Museum in Berlin, Germany.

The study zeroes in on a fossil site in Canada located at Ya Ha Tinda Ranch near Banff National Park in Alberta province. 

The site records fossils of organisms that lived about 183 million years ago during the Early Jurassic in a shallow sea that once covered the region.

The oxygen level of the surrounding environment during the Early Jurassic influences the type and amount of carbon preserved in rocks, making the geochemical record an important method for tracking an anoxic event.

The clams that survived during and after the event were much smaller than the clams from before the event, suggesting that low oxygen levels limited their growth.

Since the oceanic anoxic event was a side-effect of climate change, looking back at ancient marine communities could be a window into the potential impacts of ongoing and future climate change, co-author Aberhan added. 

TAGS

Fossil siteEarly Jurassic marine ecosystemsEcosystemJurassic's low oxygen oceans

From Zee News

Sushma Swaraj says missing Indians in Iraq probably in jail in Badush
India

Sushma Swaraj says missing Indians in Iraq probably in jail...

Satellite phone sector is open for all: Telecom Minister
Technology

Satellite phone sector is open for all: Telecom Minister

GSTN portal to be ready for invoice uploading from July 24
Technology

GSTN portal to be ready for invoice uploading from July 24

CPI-M wants women&#039;s reservation bill in Parliament
India

CPI-M wants women's reservation bill in Parliament

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh temple partially damaged in landslide

Uttar Pradesh

Mockdrill conducted in Uttar Pradesh legislature

Amarnath Yatra: 16 pilgrims killed, 35 injured after bus falls into gorge; rescue operation underway
India

Amarnath Yatra: 16 pilgrims killed, 35 injured after bus fa...

&#039;Digital drive puts India at greater cyber attack risk&#039;
Technology

'Digital drive puts India at greater cyber attack risk...

New robots can follow spoken instructions
Science

New robots can follow spoken instructions

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video