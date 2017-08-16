close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Fossilised dinosaur footprints found in China

It is believed to be the largest cluster of Sauropod footprint fossils ever found in China dating from the early Jurassic period, Xinhua news agency reported.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 19:12
Fossilised dinosaur footprints found in China
Image for representational purpose only

Beijing: More than 200 fossilised dinosaur footprints have been discovered in Maotai town of China, the media reported on Wednesday.

It is believed to be the largest cluster of Sauropod footprint fossils ever found in China dating from the early Jurassic period, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sauropods were a group of huge, plant-eating, four-footed dinosaurs with long necks and tails.

"The tracks were discovered by accident," said Xing Lida, a dinosaur footprint expert with China University of Geosciences.

In the summer of 2013, workers in Maotai found a group of dents, which looked like footprints, on the surface of a huge rock when building a workshop. They did not know what they were.

This summer, when workers saw media reports of dinosaur footprint fossils found elsewhere, they contacted researchers and a team of paleontologists came to the site.

Xing said the fossilised footprints were left by Sauropods more than 170 million to 180 million years ago.

Several clusters of Sauropod footprint fossils had been found previously in China, though some contained few fossils and others had been severely eroded. The new discovery was well preserved.

"It can help with research on biological migration, behaviour and evolution of these ancient creatures in the early Jurassic period," said Xing.
 

TAGS

Dinosaurfossilised dinosaurChinaSauropod footprint fossilsFossilsChina University of Geosciences

From Zee News

Karnataka

Rahul Gandhi's faux pas: When Congress VP referred to...

AmericasWorld

In rare rebuke of Donald Trump, UK's Theresa May says...

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Ayub Lelhari killed in an encounter; one cop injured
Jammu and Kashmir

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Ayub Lelhari killed in an enc...

IndiaAsia

UN inaction allowed terrorism to grow: MJ Akbar

India

Indian man serious after assault in New Zealand

WorldAsia

China, US agree to boost military ties amid North Korea cri...

Delhi

Rohith Vemula wasn't Dalit, didn't commit suicide...

West Bengal

Mamata greets Kejriwal on his birthday

Donald Trump praises North Korea&#039;s Kim Jong-un for backing down on Guam threat
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump praises North Korea's Kim Jong-un for bac...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video