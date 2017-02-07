French astronaut Thomas Pesquet looks out at warming signs over Antarctica’s Larsen ice shelf from ISS!
New Delhi: Environmentalists' and scientists' concern over climate change and its effects are on another level altogether.
With 2016 being declared as the hottest year on record, the dangers of global warming on the world loom larger than ever.
The massive Antarctic region serves as a measuring unit when it comes to climate change. Scientists are constantly monitoring the ice shelves for any changes – increase or decrease – in the percentage of ice.
Gliding 250 kilometres above the Earth, looks like astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) are keeping a close eye on it.
French astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared a gorgeous, yet haunting photograph of the Antarctica’s Larsen ice shelf, which displays definitive signs of ice loss.
Pesquet wrote: “Mosaic-looking pic of Antarctica’s Larsen Ice Shelf shows signs of being one of the fastest-warming places on Earth.”
Have a look!
Mosaic-looking pic of Antarctica’s Larsen Ice Shelf shows signs of being one of the fastest-warming places on Earth: https://t.co/b5yKGpnGVK pic.twitter.com/knXWYHCyHY
— NASA (@NASA) February 7, 2017
